On the heels of nearly leading Savannah State to the Division II playoffs, head coach Shawn Quinn announced he is stepping down.

Quinn posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday that he would be moving on.

“Tiger Nation thank you for the opportunity to be the head coach at Savannah State University,” Quinn wrote. “I want to thank our players, our staff, our families for the hard work and the great memories we made.”

In two seasons at Savannah State, Quinn compiled a 15-5 record, including an 8-2 overall record and went 5-1 in the SIAC in 2021. The Tigers’ only two losses came versus eventual playoff teams Valdosta State and Albany State.

“To our fans, university, alumni, Savannah, the #912 thank you for embracing us and being part of what has made this job so special,” he said.

“As our family sets off on a new adventure we look forward to seeing the Tigers do big things in the years to come. It has been an honor and a privilege. This isn’t goodbye, its just see you on down the road.”

FootballScoop reported that Quinn is joining the coaching staff at Virginia Tech under Brent Pry, but Quinn did not confirm the rumors when asked about the possibility.

“We’ll see what happens here, I’ll leave it at that. It’s time for a new adventure here,” he said.

“On behalf of Savannah State University, I would like to thank Coach Quinn for his three years of service as our head coach,” Savannah State President Kimberly Ballard-Washington said in a statement. “He wholeheartedly devoted himself to the success of the football program for which we are grateful.”

Said athletic director Opio Mashariki about Quinn: “He turned the page for Savannah State football and put us on track to be a competitive program within our new conference and division. As the search for a new coach begins, we will be looking for a person who can continue to build on the foundation that has been laid.”