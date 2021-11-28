A former NBA star made a special contribution to an HBCU basketball program.

Stephen Jackson, who played 14 seasons in the league, pledged to donate $10,000 to the LeMoyne-Owen basketball team coached by ex-pro Bonzi Wells.

“Personally it means everything to me that my friends are supporting me on this journey, and want to see me succeed,” said Wells. “It’s huge for our school when someone of his stature wants to support us being that we are a small HBCU in Memphis. They understand that we need all the help we can get. Kids at HBCUs deserve to have nice facilities and the same kind of experiences that kids at non-HBCUs get to experience.”

Wells and Jackson became friends in the early 2000s and have remained very close over the years.

It’s no surprise that Jackson has decided to support his good friend and LeMoyne-Owen College.

Courtesy: LeMoyne-Owen Athletics