Bowie State fooball
Photo: Tim Rice

Another highly-ranked team fell in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll this week as we close in on crowning a Black college football national champion.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Jackson State 1 10-1
2 Bowie State 3 12-1
3 Alabama A&M 4 7-3
4 Florida A&M 2 9-3
5 South Carolina State 6 6-5
6 Savannah State 7 8-2
7 Fayetteville State 8 8-1
8 Albany State 9 10-2
9 Miles 10 6-5
10 Kentucky State 11 7-4
11 North Carolina Central 12 6-5
12 Alcorn State 13 6-4
13 Prairie View 5 7-4
14 Delaware State 19 5-6
15 Norfolk State 9 6-5
16 Virginia Union 13 5-4
17 Chowan 15 6-3
18 Lane 21 6-4
19 Shaw 23 6-4
20 Tennessee State 18 5-6
21 North Carolina A&T 17 5-6
22 Langston 24 7-3
23 Southern 20 4-6
24 Bluefield State 25 4-3
25 Hampton 22 5-6


