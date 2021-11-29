Another highly-ranked team fell in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll this week as we close in on crowning a Black college football national champion.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|10-1
|2
|Bowie State
|3
|12-1
|3
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7-3
|4
|Florida A&M
|2
|9-3
|5
|South Carolina State
|6
|6-5
|6
|Savannah State
|7
|8-2
|7
|Fayetteville State
|8
|8-1
|8
|Albany State
|9
|10-2
|9
|Miles
|10
|6-5
|10
|Kentucky State
|11
|7-4
|11
|North Carolina Central
|12
|6-5
|12
|Alcorn State
|13
|6-4
|13
|Prairie View
|5
|7-4
|14
|Delaware State
|19
|5-6
|15
|Norfolk State
|9
|6-5
|16
|Virginia Union
|13
|5-4
|17
|Chowan
|15
|6-3
|18
|Lane
|21
|6-4
|19
|Shaw
|23
|6-4
|20
|Tennessee State
|18
|5-6
|21
|North Carolina A&T
|17
|5-6
|22
|Langston
|24
|7-3
|23
|Southern
|20
|4-6
|24
|Bluefield State
|25
|4-3
|25
|Hampton
|22
|5-6