As the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament is set to get underway, one thing HBCU basketball fans can look forward to is the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game.

The HBCU All-Star Game will see 22 of the top basketball players across the four major HBCU conferences (as well as one from the Ohio Valley Conference and one from the Big South) playing in an exhibition taking place on April 3 one day prior to the national championship game.

The two teams will feature SWAC and CIAA players facing off against MEAC and SIAC players.

The SWAC and CIAA team is named after legendary Winston-Salem State head coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines while the MEAC and SIAC team is named after legendary North Carolina Central head coach John McLendon (also coached Hampton, Tennessee State and Kentucky State).

Howard is the only school with multiple players selected to the All-Star Game with two while the SWAC has the most selections of any conference with eight (one of whom transferred from the SWAC ending their college career in the SIAC).

Eight of the players picked played four years or more in college at an HBCU while seven played just one season at HBCUs.

Here is a look at who will be competing for each team.

Team Gaines

Jonas James III, Jackson State (three years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 8.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.2 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 9.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks

career stats: 8.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks

Shawn Williams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.0 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.0 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, 2021-2022 First Team All-SWAC

Juwaun Daniels, Prairie View A&M (three years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 15.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks

Career stats: 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 All-SWAC First Team, 2020-2021 All-SWAC Second Team

Jalen Seegars, Fayetteville State (two years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.4 blocks

Career stats: 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.3 blocks

Career awards: 2022 CIAA Tournament MVP, 2022 All-CIAA Tournament, 2021-2022 All-CIAA Team, 2019-2020 All-CIAA Team

Javonte Cooke, Winston-Salem State (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 All-CIAA First Team

Kassim Nicholson, Tennessee State (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.0 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 12.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks

Career awards: All-OVC Second Team

Jordan Peebles, Virginia Union (four years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks

Career stats: 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 All-CIAA Team

Prince Moss, Grambling State (four years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks

Career stats: 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks

Lenell Henry, Prairie View A&M (two years); Alcorn State (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks

Career stats: 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks

Darian Jones, Florida A&M (four years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.2 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.7 blocks

Career stats: 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.5 blocks

Navar Elmore, Livingstone (two years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.8 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.6 blocks

Career stats: 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.1 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 All-CIAA Team, 2021-2022 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year

Brinson Gresham, Texas Southern (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 7.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.2 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.4 blocks.

Team McLendon

Kam Langley, North Carolina A&T (five years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 6.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.1 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 7.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.1 blocks

Career stats: 7.9 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 0.1 blocks

Career awards: 2020-2021 All-MEAC Second Team, 2020-2021 All-MEAC Defensive Team, 2019-2020 All-MEAC First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama A&M (three years); Miles (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 9.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.0 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.0 blocks

Career stats: 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.1 blocks

Kyle Foster, Howard (five years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks

Career stats: 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 All-MEAC First Team

Trey DeLoach, Savannah State (three years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.3 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.4 blocks

Career stats: 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks

Myles Carter, Delaware State (five years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks

Career stats: 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.2 blocks

Career awards: 2021 All-MEAC First Team, 2020-2021 All-MEAC Second Team

Randy Miller Jr., North Carolina Central (three years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks

Career stats: 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks

Tajh Green, Benedict (three years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.5 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.5 blocks

Career stats: 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.4 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 SIAC Player of the Year, 2021-2022 All-SIAC First Team

Noah Morgan, Morehouse (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks

Career awards: All-SIAC Second Team

Randall Brumant, Howard (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.9 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 All-MEAC Third Team, 2021-2022 All-MEAC Defensive Team

Deaquan Williams, Lincoln (four years), South Carolina State (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 4.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.6 blocks

Career stats: 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks

Jaquan Lawrence, Lemoyne-Owen (three years)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.5 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.5 blocks

Career stats: 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.9 blocks

Career awards: 2021-2022 SIAC Defensive Player of the Year, 2021-2022 All-SIAC Second Team

Najee Garvin, Hampton (one year)

2021-2022 season stats (overall): 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks

2021-2022 season stats (conference): 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks