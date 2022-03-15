As the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament is set to get underway, one thing HBCU basketball fans can look forward to is the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game.
The HBCU All-Star Game will see 22 of the top basketball players across the four major HBCU conferences (as well as one from the Ohio Valley Conference and one from the Big South) playing in an exhibition taking place on April 3 one day prior to the national championship game.
The two teams will feature SWAC and CIAA players facing off against MEAC and SIAC players.
Team Clarence "Big House" Gaines roster 👇 pic.twitter.com/5kAAr585H3
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 14, 2022
The SWAC and CIAA team is named after legendary Winston-Salem State head coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines while the MEAC and SIAC team is named after legendary North Carolina Central head coach John McLendon (also coached Hampton, Tennessee State and Kentucky State).
Howard is the only school with multiple players selected to the All-Star Game with two while the SWAC has the most selections of any conference with eight (one of whom transferred from the SWAC ending their college career in the SIAC).
Eight of the players picked played four years or more in college at an HBCU while seven played just one season at HBCUs.
Here is a look at who will be competing for each team.
Team Gaines
Jonas James III, Jackson State (three years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 8.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.2 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 9.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks
career stats: 8.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks
Shawn Williams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.0 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.0 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, 2021-2022 First Team All-SWAC
Juwaun Daniels, Prairie View A&M (three years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 15.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks
Career stats: 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 All-SWAC First Team, 2020-2021 All-SWAC Second Team
Jalen Seegars, Fayetteville State (two years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.4 blocks
Career stats: 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.3 blocks
Career awards: 2022 CIAA Tournament MVP, 2022 All-CIAA Tournament, 2021-2022 All-CIAA Team, 2019-2020 All-CIAA Team
Javonte Cooke, Winston-Salem State (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 All-CIAA First Team
Kassim Nicholson, Tennessee State (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.0 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 12.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks
Career awards: All-OVC Second Team
Jordan Peebles, Virginia Union (four years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks
Career stats: 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 All-CIAA Team
Prince Moss, Grambling State (four years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks
Career stats: 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks
Lenell Henry, Prairie View A&M (two years); Alcorn State (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks
Career stats: 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks
Darian Jones, Florida A&M (four years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.2 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.7 blocks
Career stats: 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.5 blocks
Navar Elmore, Livingstone (two years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.8 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.6 blocks
Career stats: 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.1 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 All-CIAA Team, 2021-2022 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year
Brinson Gresham, Texas Southern (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 7.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.2 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.4 blocks.
Team McLendon
Kam Langley, North Carolina A&T (five years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 6.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.1 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 7.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.1 blocks
Career stats: 7.9 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 0.1 blocks
Career awards: 2020-2021 All-MEAC Second Team, 2020-2021 All-MEAC Defensive Team, 2019-2020 All-MEAC First Team
Brandon Miller, Alabama A&M (three years); Miles (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 9.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.0 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.0 blocks
Career stats: 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.1 blocks
Kyle Foster, Howard (five years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks
Career stats: 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 All-MEAC First Team
Trey DeLoach, Savannah State (three years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.3 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.4 blocks
Career stats: 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks
Myles Carter, Delaware State (five years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.6 blocks
Career stats: 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.2 blocks
Career awards: 2021 All-MEAC First Team, 2020-2021 All-MEAC Second Team
Randy Miller Jr., North Carolina Central (three years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks
Career stats: 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks
Tajh Green, Benedict (three years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.5 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.5 blocks
Career stats: 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.4 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 SIAC Player of the Year, 2021-2022 All-SIAC First Team
Noah Morgan, Morehouse (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks
Career awards: All-SIAC Second Team
Randall Brumant, Howard (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.9 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 All-MEAC Third Team, 2021-2022 All-MEAC Defensive Team
Deaquan Williams, Lincoln (four years), South Carolina State (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 4.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.6 blocks
Career stats: 10.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks
Jaquan Lawrence, Lemoyne-Owen (three years)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.5 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.5 blocks
Career stats: 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.9 blocks
Career awards: 2021-2022 SIAC Defensive Player of the Year, 2021-2022 All-SIAC Second Team
Najee Garvin, Hampton (one year)
2021-2022 season stats (overall): 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks
2021-2022 season stats (conference): 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks