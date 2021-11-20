Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass will wrap up his illustrious college career on Saturday ahead of the season finale versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The reigning Black College Player of the Year posted on social media Friday night a message reflecting back on his time at the school.

Glass, a senior, is a projected NFL draft pick. In the message, Glass thanked coach Connell Maynor, his teammates and his family for molding him into one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

THANK YOU BULLDOG NATION 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hZzvxuESIx — BDNRecruiting (@AamufbR) November 20, 2021

“I want to thank Bulldog nation for all the ever-lasting love and support y’all have shown me since I stepped on this campus,” Glass said. “We turned this program around and accomplished things that hadn’t been done in a long time. I’m proud to say I have left this program better than I found it.”

Also read: Aqeel Glass was the only Bulldog Alabama A&M needed against Jackson State

Maynor said Glass, who threw his 100th career TD pass in a win over Texas Southern last Saturday, “has had a tremendous season and tremendous career and we’re gonna hate to see him go.”

Glass has amassed 11,686 career yards and 103 touchdowns while completing 57% of his passes.

In 2021, Glass has thrown for 3,118 yards, 30 TDs, and 7 interceptions.