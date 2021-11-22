All 12 of the SWAC football teams were represented by coaches from their respective coaching staffs for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 22.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

11:45 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State

20:05 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

28:42 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

40:45 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

53:41 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:01:45 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:09:26 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:17:57 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:25:38 – Ryan Pugh – Southern University

1:35:48 – Terrence Graves – Grambling State

1:48:24 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

SWAC scores from Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3

Jackson State 24, Alcorn State 10

Alabama A&M 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24

Alabama State 24, Texas Southern 21

Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21