All 12 of the SWAC football teams were represented by coaches from their respective coaching staffs for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 22.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
11:45 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State
20:05 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
28:42 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
40:45 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
53:41 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:01:45 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:09:26 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:17:57 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:25:38 – Ryan Pugh – Southern University
1:35:48 – Terrence Graves – Grambling State
1:48:24 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State
Also read: Deion Sanders, Buddy Pough named Eddie Robinson Award finalists
SWAC scores from Week 12
Saturday, November 20
Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3
Jackson State 24, Alcorn State 10
Alabama A&M 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24
Alabama State 24, Texas Southern 21
Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21