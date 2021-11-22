With several HBCUs either playing for a postseason berth or competing for a conference championship, the battle for the top spot in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll has yet to be decided.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|10-1
|2
|Florida A&M
|2
|9-2
|3
|Bowie State
|3
|11-1
|4
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7-3
|5
|Prairie View
|4
|7-3
|6
|South Carolina State
|15
|6-5
|7
|Savannah State
|7
|8-2
|8
|Fayetteville State
|10
|8-1
|9
|Albany State
|5
|10-2
|10
|Miles
|11
|6-5
|11
|Kentucky State
|12
|7-4
|12
|North Carolina Central
|16
|6-5
|13
|Alcorn State
|8
|6-4
|14
|Delaware State
|19
|5-6
|15
|Norfolk State
|9
|6-5
|16
|Virginia Union
|13
|5-4
|17
|Chowan
|15
|6-3
|18
|Lane
|21
|6-4
|19
|Shaw
|23
|6-4
|20
|Tennessee State
|18
|5-6
|21
|North Carolina A&T
|17
|5-6
|22
|Langston
|24
|7-3
|23
|Southern
|20
|4-6
|24
|Bluefield State
|25
|4-3
|25
|Hampton
|22
|5-6