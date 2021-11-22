Photo: Jackson State Athletics

With several HBCUs either playing for a postseason berth or competing for a conference championship, the battle for the top spot in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll has yet to be decided.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Jackson State 1 10-1
2 Florida A&M 2 9-2
3 Bowie State 3 11-1
4 Alabama A&M 6 7-3
5 Prairie View 4 7-3
6 South Carolina State 15 6-5
7 Savannah State 7 8-2
8 Fayetteville State 10 8-1
9 Albany State 5 10-2
10 Miles 11 6-5
11 Kentucky State 12 7-4
12 North Carolina Central 16 6-5
13 Alcorn State 8 6-4
14 Delaware State 19 5-6
15 Norfolk State 9 6-5
16 Virginia Union 13 5-4
17 Chowan 15 6-3
18 Lane 21 6-4
19 Shaw 23 6-4
20 Tennessee State 18 5-6
21 North Carolina A&T 17 5-6
22 Langston 24 7-3
23 Southern 20 4-6
24 Bluefield State 25 4-3
25 Hampton 22 5-6


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here