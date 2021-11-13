FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Albany State captured the 2021 SIAC Football Championship game title with a 31-0 win over Miles at Sloan-Alumni Stadium on Saturday evening.

ASU (9-1) recorded its 11th championship game title since 1990 and its first since 2013.

The Golden Rams boast the top defense in the nation – coined the “Dirty Blue” – locked up its sixth shutout of the season while holding its opponent scoreless for a consecutive week and giving up a total of 19 points since Week 3.

The win snaps back-to-back losses to Miles in the championship game. During the regular season, the Golden Rams defeated the Golden Bears, 31-3, in Week 5.

ASU racked up five sacks in the first half and finished with six for the game to complement 11 tackle-for-loss. The defense held a potent Miles run-game to 15 rushing yards and 132 total offensive yards.

Stephan Pierre led all players with seven tackles. Derek Davis and Jalen Pugh tied a game-high 1.5 sacks apiece.

ASU finished with 342 yards of total offense with Marcus Faulks, Isaiah McCray, and Kam Ward scoring touchdowns on the ground.

Fulks finished with a game-high 75 yards on seven carries (10.7). McCray added 69 yards with nine attempts (7.7) to help the offense produce a balanced attack that included 162 rushing yards and 180 yards passing.

Dionte Bonneau completed 8-of-13 pass attempts for one touchdown and two interceptions. Bonneau connected with Tyree Taylor in the third quarter to give ASU a 24-0 advantage after leading 17-0 at the break.

MC (6-5) forced three turnovers – two interceptions and a forced fumble – that fostered opportunities to close the gap but could not find the endzone.

Claude Newell spotlighted the Golden Bears connecting 11-of-28 pass attempts for 117 yards. Marcus Lodge led the field with three receptions for 39 yards.

Rodney Coleman and Andrew Glover each registered interceptions. Coleman also recorded a forced fumble to complement three tackles.

Jamarius Brown and N’Ktavious Floyd led the Golden Bears in tackles with each registering 4.5 apiece.

Courtesy: SIAC