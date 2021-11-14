While the SWAC is in the process of sorting out the particulars and possible punishments amid an altercation at the conclusion of Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern game, Deion Sanders went on the offensive and chided his team for their role in what transpired.

“I want to formally apologize. We acted like idiots at the conclusion of the game,” said Sanders in an Instagram video. “The gentleman who thought it was proper to take flags out and plant in the middle of your field was straight idiots.”

Following the Tigers’ 21-17 win over the Jaguars, players from both teams were involved in a brief scuffle at midfield. It all started when Southern players took exception to Jackson State players waving large school flags on the field after the final snap of regulation.

Players from both teams had to be separated by coaches, other players and security personnel.

“I want to apologize to all the fans, the alumni, everybody associated with the Southern Jags. That will never happen again and I’m going to take that responsibility,” said Sanders. “We’re supposed to be smart, fast and disciplined. We forgot the character. We gotta learn how to win. We gotta learn how to win right.”

In a statement released late Saturday, the SWAC indicated that it will complete a “comprehensive review” and will make a determination regarding actions in accordance with the league’s constitution and bylaws.

After the game, Southern coach Jason Rollins characterized the incident as “a bunch of woofing” and that “it looked worse than it really was.”