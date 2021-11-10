CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2021 Football All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s teams are led by Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Witt of Chowan University, Defensive Player of the Year Keyshawn James from Fayetteville State University, Special Teams Player of the Year Achille Laudet of Lincoln University, and Lineman of the Year Greg Brooks of Fayetteville State University.
During his senior season, Witt passed for 2864 yards on 220 completions, averaging 286.4 yards per game, with 31 touchdowns and a 66.3 completion percentage, all of which led the CIAA. The Sutherland, VA native had a 167.1 efficiency rating and added 11 rushing touchdowns, ranking second in the conference in both categories. One of the most prolific passers in Division II, Witt ranks top 10 or better nationally in several categories – including second in point scored (252), second in points scored per game (25.2), eighth in passing touchdowns, eighth in passing efficiency, ninth in completion percentage, and tenth in passing yards. He also ranks top 16 nationally in both completions per game and passing yards per game as well as 18th in rushing touchdowns. Witt helped Chowan lead the CIAA in scoring offense at 38.5 points per game (14th in nationally) and total offense at 432.2 yards per game during the regular season while posting their highest win total since 1983.
James, a native of Cayce, SC, led the league during the regular season with 21 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, good for second and fourth in the nation respectively. The senior defensive lineman ranks ninth in the CIAA with 62 total tackles while his four forced fumbles on the season is second-best in the conference and ties for third in Division II. James helped Fayetteville State lead the CIAA in scoring defense at 12 points per game and total defense at 203.1 yards per game during the regular season, securing their fourth straight CIAA Southern Division title.
Laudet totaled 42 punts for 1774 yards, leading all CIAA punters with 42.2 yards per punt, while landing seven inside the 20 with three touchbacks. The Stillwater, MN native also led the league with 10 punts of 50 yards or more with a long of 59 yards.
Brooks led an FSU offensive line unit that is responsible for the Broncos finishing second in the conference in both scoring offense (32.9 point per game) and total offense (394.4 yards per game) while giving up a league-low 13 sacks throughout the regular season. The Walkertown, NC native is a three-time All-CIAA selection (2017, 2019, 2021) and earned all-region honors in 2019.
Bowie State Head Coach Damon Wilson was voted CIAA Coach of the Year for the second straight season by league media and coaches. Wilson led Bowie State to a 9-1 regular season, including 9-0 against Division II competition, and a third consecutive CIAA Northern Division crown with a 7-0 record in conference play. Wilson and Bowie State have been in the Division II Top 25 all season, ranking as high as no. 8 nationally in one poll, and will play for their third straight CIAA championship on Saturday, November 13.
Leading the All-Rookie selections is Offensive Rookie of the Year Jada Byers of Virginia Union University and Defensive Rookie of the Year Isaac Anderson of Chowan University.
Byers, a running back from Hammonton, NJ, led all CIAA rookies with 910 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He leads the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns, which currently ranks within the top 15 nationally. A defensive lineman from Jacksonville, NC, Anderson finished with 37 total tackles while leading all CIAA rookies with 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks, ranking second in the conference in both categories. His two tackles for loss per game is tied for fourth in all of Division II while 20 total stops behind the line of scrimmage is tied for third nationally.
Fayetteville State leads the way with 11 All-CIAA selections followed by Bowie State and Chowan with nine selections each. Shaw had the most all-rookie selections with four followed by Elizabeth City State with three.
First Team All-CIAA
Tight End
Ke’Monta Stockdale, Fayetteville State
Offensive Linemen
Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State
Tyreese Bobbitt, Shaw
Quinton Bobo, Bowie State
Jaylan Galloway, Fayetteville State
David Keck, Chowan
Wide Receivers
Charles Hall, Virginia Union
Imeek Watkins, Chowan
Quarterback
Bryce Witt, Chowan
Running Backs
Calil Wilkins, Bowie State
Sidney Gibbs, Shaw
Kick Returner
Imeek Watkins, Chowan
Place Kicker
Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State
Defensive Linemen
Rafiq Abdul Wahid, Chowan
Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State
Javon Frazier, Virginia State
Jonathan Ross, Bowie State
Linebackers
Devon Hunt, Shaw
Devon Cathcart, Lincoln (PA)
Ta’Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State
Defensive Backs
Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State
Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
Will Adams, Virginia State
Kevin Sherman, Shaw
Punt Returner
Tyeous Sharpe, Fayetteville State
Punter
Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)
Second Team All-CIAA
Tight End
Desmond Smith, Virginia Union
Offensive Linemen
Savion Hopes, Virginia Union
Antavious Zachery, Shaw
Justice Davis, Bowie State
Mark Murphy, Bowie State
Mark Lawton, Virginia Union
Wide Receivers
Laurence King, Chowan
Reggie Bryant, Johnson C. Smith
Quarterback
K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State
Running Backs
Jada Byers, Virginia Union
Donshel Jetton, Fayetteville State
Kick Returner
Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State
Place Kicker
Jude McAtamney, Chowan
Defensive Linemen
Isaac Anderson, Chowan
Adonte Braxton, Virginia State
Joshua Pryor, Bowie State
Gilberto Ortiz, Chowan
Linebackers
Zion Johnson, Virginia State
Juanya’ Majette, Elizabeth City State
Gerald Simpson, Fayetteville State
Defensive Backs
Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA)
Taeyon Reynolds, Elizabeth City State
Elijah Banks, Winston-Salem State
Raymond Boone, Bowie State
Punt Returner
Darious Bowman, Bowie State
Punter
Kenny Amaya, Bowie State
CIAA All-Rookie Team
Offense
Jada Byers, Virginia Union
Deandre Proctor, Saint Augustine’s
Michael Todd, Fayetteville State
Josiah Hayes, Elizabeth City State
Antjuan Collins, Winston-Salem State
Christian Peters, Shaw
Davion Nelson, Johnson C. Smith
Mark Lawton, Virginia Union
Devin Versteegen, Shaw
Cameron Saunders, Elizabeth City State
Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw
Defense
Isaac Anderson, Chowan
Raevon Freeman, Elizabeth City State
Kymon Pope, Virginia State
Kareem Butler, Shaw
Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA)
J’vin Farmer, Chowan
TJ Tucker, Virginia State
Makhai Beasley, Lincoln (PA)
Joseph Murray, Bowie State
Jaden Echols, Livingstone
Lee Sales, Saint Augustine’s
Offensive Player of the Year – QB Bryce Witt, Chowan
Defensive Player of the Year – DL Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State
Special Teams Player of the Year – P Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)
Lineman of the Year – Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State
Offensive Rookie of the Year – RB Jada Byers, Virginia Union
Defensive Rookie of the Year – DL Isaac Anderson, Chowan
Coach of the Year – Damon Wilson, Bowie State
