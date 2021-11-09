BALTIMORE, Md. — De’Torrion Ware scored a game-high 27 points, senior Malik Miller also scored 16 as Morgan State beat St. Mary’s College of Maryland 118-50 on Tuesday night in the Bears season opener.

Isaiah Burke added 14 points and six assists and Michael Douglas had 11 points and five rebounds.

Ware, the preseason MEAC Player of the Year, shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, as Morgan hit 10 of 23 3-pointers and shot 65 percent (45-69) from the field.

The game against St. Mary’s provided Coach Broadus and his staff an early glimpse at how talented this Morgan team looks on the court.

“We’re just getting started and we’re just trying to get better,” said coach Kevin Broadus. “This was just one of those situations where we were bigger, faster and stronger and we’re going to have to play teams that are bigger, faster and stronger than us. So we have to learn to adjust.”

“We can’t have 16 turnovers to a team that isn’t even pressing us. We’ll get better, hopefully. We’ll work to get better. We’re not satisfied. We were playing against ourselves at times and we have to execute a little bit better. We can’t get cute, we have to have that killer instinct.”

Gary Grant scored 15 points to lead the Seahawks. Jordan Goodwin chipped in 9 points.

Morgan took an early 8-4 lead before they exploded on a 13-2 run and Ware hit his second 3-pointer of the game to give the Bears a 21-6 lead with 14:49 left in the half.

The Bears led 58-32 at the break.

Morgan’s frenetic, defensive effort was in full display as they scored 48 points off of 36 Seahawk turnovers. The Bears also held St. Mary’s to shooting 31 percent (15-48) from the field and just 2 of 17 from beyond the arc.

“Not taking anything from St. Mary’s, they’re going to be a really good in their conference” Broadus added. “We just have to do some things better than we did tonight and we’ll work on those to make it happen.”

Courtesy: Morgan State Athletics