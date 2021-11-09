PHILADELPHIA – Coppin State opened the season with a 73-70 victory over La Salle Tuesday night inside the Tom Gola Arena. This is the Eagles’ first win over La Salle and the series is now 3-1.

This is also the Eagles’ first victory over a non-conference DI opponent since 2018 when the Eagles defeated Mount Saint Mary 68-54.

Jaia Alexander led all players with a game-high 30 points followed by Aliyah Lawson with 21 points. Freshman Colleen Bucknor had eight points, eight rebounds and two assists. Lawson also had six rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Mossi Staples led the team with three steals. Nailah Delinios had one block and one steal.

The Eagles were 24-59 from the field and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

The Eagles scored the opening two points before the Explorers went on a 9-0 run. A jumper by Alexandria Hamilton brought the Eagles within one down 13-12.

Coppin took their second lead of the game in the second quarter going up 19-18 after a jumper by Jaia Alexander.

The Explorers scored seven points before a pair of free throws from Jaia Alexander tied the game at 25.

CSU went ahead 30-27 after a pass from Mossi Staples to Alexander.

The Eagles kept the momentum going through the third and after a lay-up and from Jalynda Salley gave the Eagles a 37-35 lead.

Coppin finished the quarter leading the whole way and went into the fourth with a two-point lead.

A three by Aliyah Lawson gave the Eagles a four-point lead with 6:24 left in the game. She then hit a huge three with 2:23 left in the game to give the Eagles a five-point lead (70-63).

La Salle had one second to try and send the game to overtime but a block by Hope Evans sealed the deal.

“I am so proud of the resilience of this team,” said coach Laura Harper. “We believe in each other and tonight it showed. La Salle is a well-disciplined and well-coached team.”

“We look forward to learning and improving each day.”

Courtesy: Coppin State Athletics