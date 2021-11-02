BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s D2 Football.com Top-25 Poll released Monday.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0 CIAA) earned a 31-7 win at Lincoln (PA) last Saturday and claimed their third straight CIAA Northern Division title. Bowie State has won 17-consecutive conference games dating back to the 2018 season.

The Bulldogs will play Fayetteville State in the conference championship game.

Bowie State also remained at No. 2 in the Super Region Two Rankings this week.

The top three teams in the region saw no change as Valdosta State, and Albany State remained at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively in the Super Region Two.

West Florida moved up to fourth, while West Georgia checked in at fifth and Mars Hill at sixth. Newberry tabbed seventh while the final three in the Super Region Two Rankings were West Alabama at eighth, Savannah State in ninth, and Lenoir-Rhyne in 10th.

The poll is the second of four regional rankings released by the football committee, which are used to determine the 28-team bracket for the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs. The top seven teams from each of the four regions in the final rankings on Sunday, Nov. 14 will advance to the Division II Playoffs, with the top seed receiving a first-round bye.

Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics