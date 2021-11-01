Bowie State Football
Photo: Bowie State Athletics

The top half of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Poll has relatively remained unchanged in recent weeks, though schools from the Division II ranks are making a strong push up the rankings.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Jackson State 1 7-1
2 Prairie View 2 6-1
3 Florida A&M 4 6-2
4 Bowie State 6 8-1
5 Norfolk State 7 6-2
6 Fayetteville State 8 7-1
7 Alcorn State 3 5-3
8 Albany State 9 8-1
9 Tennessee State 10 5-3
10 Alabama A&M 11 4-3
11 Langston 5 7-1
12 Southern 19 4-4
13 Shaw 14 6-3
14 Miles 15 5-4
15 Lane 16 6-3
16 Savannah State 17 7-2
17 South Carolina State NR 4-4
18 Kentucky State 20 5-4
19 Virginia Union 21 5-4
20 Alabama State 12 3-4
21 Chowan 16 6-3
22 Bluefield State 23 4-2
23 Fort Valley State 13 5-4
24 Delaware State NR 4-4
25 North Carolina A&T 18 3-5


