The top half of the Ultimate HBCU Sports Poll has relatively remained unchanged in recent weeks, though schools from the Division II ranks are making a strong push up the rankings.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|7-1
|2
|Prairie View
|2
|6-1
|3
|Florida A&M
|4
|6-2
|4
|Bowie State
|6
|8-1
|5
|Norfolk State
|7
|6-2
|6
|Fayetteville State
|8
|7-1
|7
|Alcorn State
|3
|5-3
|8
|Albany State
|9
|8-1
|9
|Tennessee State
|10
|5-3
|10
|Alabama A&M
|11
|4-3
|11
|Langston
|5
|7-1
|12
|Southern
|19
|4-4
|13
|Shaw
|14
|6-3
|14
|Miles
|15
|5-4
|15
|Lane
|16
|6-3
|16
|Savannah State
|17
|7-2
|17
|South Carolina State
|NR
|4-4
|18
|Kentucky State
|20
|5-4
|19
|Virginia Union
|21
|5-4
|20
|Alabama State
|12
|3-4
|21
|Chowan
|16
|6-3
|22
|Bluefield State
|23
|4-2
|23
|Fort Valley State
|13
|5-4
|24
|Delaware State
|NR
|4-4
|25
|North Carolina A&T
|18
|3-5