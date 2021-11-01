All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 1.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

7:53 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State

13:37 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

21:54 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

31:36 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

44:58 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

48:18 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

54:32 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:04:24 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:14:17 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:21:51 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:28:28 – Gary Harrell – Jackson State

SWAC scores from Week 9

Saturday, October 30

Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28

Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19

Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3

Southern 38, Alcorn State 35– Box Score I Recap