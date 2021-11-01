All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Nov. 1.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
7:53 – Travis Pearson – Alabama State
13:37 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
21:54 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
31:36 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
44:58 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
48:18 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
54:32 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:04:24 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:14:17 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:21:51 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:28:28 – Gary Harrell – Jackson State
Also read: MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas selected to receive SWAC Lifetime Achievement Award
SWAC scores from Week 9
Saturday, October 30
Texas Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28
Jackson State 28, Mississippi Valley State 19
Florida A&M 26, Grambling State 3
Southern 38, Alcorn State 35– Box Score I Recap