HBCU football and brunch.

That will be the case when Grambling State hosts Bethune-Cookman for the regular-season finale on Nov. 13 after the Tigers’ program announced the time of the game will be changed from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Also read: Broderick Fobbs missed an opportunity to not stick to sports amid campus shootings

The shift in the schedule correlates with, the school said, “in light of the recent events on the Grambling State University campus that resulted in an established curfew of 9:30 p.m.”

The reference was to recent shootings that occurred on or near the campus. One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire broke out at a homecoming event at Grambling.

That incident occurred just days after a 16-year-old was injured and a non-student died in a shooting on the university’s campus.