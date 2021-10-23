ALBANY, GA – The Albany State Golden Rams (7-1, 4-0 SIAC) turned in their best defensive performance of the season against the Savannah State Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SIAC), holding the Tigers to just 59 yards of total offense. The Golden Rams stayed perfect in SIAC play with a 30-0 win at the Albany State Coliseum on Senior Day as 12 ASU players were honored.

The stats were all ASU and head coach Gabe Giardina could not have been more pleased with his team. “They come out on the field roaring. They almost tore the door off the locker room, so I’m just happy they blew the whistle and let us get after it,” Giardina said.

Get after it they did. Especially on the defensive side. The ASU defense held SSU to 30 yards passing and 29 yards rushing for the game. Meanwhile, the ASU offense racked up 371 yards of total offense. Quarterback Dionte Bonneau exploited the SSU secondary in a 15-33 performance with one interception. He tossed two touchdowns, one of 50 yards and the other of 21 yards.

Defensively, the squad was led by Coemba Jones who had a lockdown game at cornerback. He had nine total tackles including six solos and three assists. He also had 2.5 sacks in the game for a total loss of 11 yards. Stephan Pierre had nine tackles as well with five solos and four assists. Brindon Manuel and James Hawkins both had five tackles on the day.

ASU placekicker Gabriel Ballinas was perfect from the field, hitting on field goals of 37, 40 and 23 yards. He also averaged 35.5 yards punting on four punts.

For Savannah State, D’Vonn Gibbons gained 38 yards. Karrington Warner and Miles Broadnax each had one reception each for 11 yards.

Defensively for SSU, Tyler Moore garnered 6 tackles with 4 solos and 2 assists, Le’Vonte Larry and Cedric Cole had 5 tackles each.

The Golden Rams now control their destiny in the SIAC East division. Next week they travel to Atlanta, Ga to take on the Morehouse Maroon Tigers.

Courtesy: Albany State Athletics