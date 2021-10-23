ITTA BENA, Miss.- Jah’Marae Sheread came to Itta Bena with something to prove, and he did it after compiling 229 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the 31-28 win over Mississippi Valley State.

“We did what we needed to do to win,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “It wasn’t a pretty win, it wasn’t our best performance, but at the end of the day, winning is what we came to do.

“We’re happy to be 5-2, 3-1 in conference play. Still, with postseason aspirations, every win matters.”

Also read: Florida A&M athletic director makes ‘push’ for FCS playoff berth; suggests expanded Celebration Bowl

The Rattlers’ defense continued to show off their dominance in the first half, limiting the Delta Devils to less than 100 yards (43 rushing, 51 passing), which is the fourth time the Rattlers have held an opposing team under 100 yards in a half. The defense also held the Delta Devils scoreless and forced four three and outs.

The defense allowed just over 300 yards in today’s win (only the second time a team recorded more than 300 yards versus the Rattlers). The defense dominated the run game holding the Delta Devils to 89 yards on 35 carries (2.5 yards per carry).

The Rattlers extend their defensive turnover streak to 17-games after Kortney Cox forced a fumble and Lovie Jenkins recovered.

Jah’Marae Sheread showed a little bit of what he could do last week in the 35-31 win at Alabama A&M but put on a show in today’s 31-28 win. Sheread’s 229 all-purpose yards are the most by a Rattler this season, as well as his four touchdowns.

Sheread led the Rattlers in receiving with 88 yards off eight receptions scoring three touchdowns through the air. Sheread was electric in the punt return game, recording 154 yards off five returns, including a remarkable 59-yard touchdown return.

Bishop Bonnett continues to show how explosive he is when he has the ball in his hands. Bonnett had his third consecutive 100-plus yard rushing performance, recording 140 yards off 19 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

Today was not the best day for the offense with their turnover struggles as they turned the ball over three times, including a lost fumble that the Delta Devils scooped and scored. McKay added two interceptions, one that the Delta Devils returned to the seven-yard line setting MVSU up for a short touchdown.

Rattlers struggled with penalties as they gave up 81 yards from six penalties, including a penalty on third and goal that gave the Delta Devils a first down at the two-yard line.

Courtesy: Florida A&M Athletics