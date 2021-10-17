Bowie, Md. – Senior Ja’rome Johnson threw two touchdowns and rushed for one in the second half as Bowie State recovered after giving up 41 points to beat Virginia State, 51-44 on Saturday in the highest-scoring game this season for both teams at Bulldogs Stadium.

The win extends the BSU’s win-streak to six straight as the No. 16 Bowie State overall record improves to 6-1, 4-0 in the CIAA and 2-0 in the North while Virginia State drops to 2-4 overall, 2-2 CIAA and 1-1 in the North.

The Bulldogs had a 21-3 lead at halftime after getting off to a hot and quick start. Johnson opened the contest on a 31-yard scoot, followed by a two-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Calil Wilkins and a 44-yard reception TD for redshirt sophomore receiver Keshane Hinckley. The Trojans lone score in the opening half came from a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter.

VSU found life in the second half, ignited by a 34-yard reception touchdown for Roy Jackson, III at the 13:14 mark. A few possessions later, the Trojans cut the Bulldogs lead to 21-17 when Upton Bailey broke away for 74-yards for a touchdown with 7:26 left in the third quarter.

Later in the third frame, the Bulldogs defense caught a break when graduate senior and defensive back Myles Wolfolk caught a pick-six for 27-yards to the house, followed by a four-yard scamper from Johnson that provided Bowie State with a 35-17 cushion but VSU was able to cut that lead to 35-23 when Andre Jackson returned a kickoff for 93-yards. After a blocked extra-point attempt, senior defensive back Tevin Singleton captured a PAT return to end the quarter.

With a 37-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, both teams went point-for-point up until the final minutes of the game. VSU had scored three times – all of which were reception touchdowns but the Bulldogs also scored twice, including a 24-yard notch for redshirt sophomore receiver Darious Bowman at the 6:20 mark as BSU’s defense was able to hold off a comeback from the Trojans to survive on the ensuing possession.

For the contest, BSU accounted for 502-yards of total offense – highlighted by 256 rushing yards while VSU registered 505 total offensive yards, including 366 on the ground.

Johnson went 14-of-25 for 246-yards and three touchdowns while on the ground he rushed for 51-yards and two touchdowns. Wilkins recorded 168-yards on 29 carries and a TD while Bowman tallied two scores for 36-yards and two catches.

Redshirt sophomore Raymond Boone led the Bulldogs defense with eight total tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss and fumble recovery while redshirt sophomore linebacker Shaun Tolbert added six tackles.

Courtesy: Bowie State Athletics