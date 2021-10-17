Itta Bena, Miss. – Mississippi Valley State’s two-game win streak came to an end Saturday, but not without a fight. Alcorn State squeaked past the Delta Devils 24-12 at Rice-Totten Stadium despite a career-best performance from redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Johnson. The Memphis native surpassed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season, picking up 123 yards on the ground.

Valley’s defense stood strong throughout the game and held the Braves to 17 points until a late fourth-quarter touchdown run by Alcorn State’s Niko Duffey.

MVSU kicker Orlando Fernandez accounted for all 12 of the Delta Devils’ points, connecting on 4-of-5 field goals including a 50-yarder in the third quarter.

MVSU’s Jalani Eason finished the game 8-of-24 through the air for 70 yards and Malik Malik Myers had two receptions for 29 yards.

Jayden Fox led the Delta Devils with 14 tackles while Volume Swanier finished with 3.5 tackles for loss. Ronnie Thomas picked up 1.5 sacks and Jeremiah Caine had one sack.

Courtesy: Mississippi Valley State Athletics