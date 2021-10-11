All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 11.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
14:15 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State
26:23 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
34:55 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
40:10 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
52:38 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
1:01:22 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:10:25 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:20:41 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:26:11 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:36:56 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:48:36 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State
SWAC scores from Week 6
Saturday, October 9
Alcorn State 24, Grambling State 20
Alabama State 35, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15
Jackson State 61, Alabama A&M 15
Mississippi Valley State 20, Bethune-Cookman 14
Texas Southern 35, Southern 31
Florida A&M 30, South Carolina State 7