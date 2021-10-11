All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 11.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

14:15 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State

26:23 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

34:55 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

40:10 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

52:38 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

1:01:22 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:10:25 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:20:41 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:26:11 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:36:56 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:48:36 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

SWAC scores from Week 6

Saturday, October 9

Alcorn State 24, Grambling State 20

Alabama State 35, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15

Jackson State 61, Alabama A&M 15

Mississippi Valley State 20, Bethune-Cookman 14

Texas Southern 35, Southern 31

Florida A&M 30, South Carolina State 7