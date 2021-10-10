DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Bethune-Cookman football program fell on homecoming to Mississippi Valley State University 20-14 on Saturday.

Unlike previous weeks the Wildcats started fast and got on the board first on a 3-yard TD pass by Devin Black to tight end Taron Mallard making the score 6-0 after a failed extra-point.

MVSU took the ensuing kickoff and drove it 71-yards on 10-plays capped off by a touchdown pass when Jalani Eason found Datavious Porter on a 22-yard strike making the score 7-6.

Just before the end of the half B-CU retook the lead when Black found Kemari Averett in the back of the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown giving Bethune-Cookman a 14-7 lead going into the locker rooms.

The Delta Devils would tie the game on the first play of the 4th quarter when Caleb Johnson plunged it in from one yard out making the score 14-14.

MVSU capitalized on a turnover by the Wildcats and took the lead 20-14 when Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game, this time a 14-yard touchdown run.

Bethune-Cookman had a chance to tie the game late but was turned aware at the one yard-line by a stingy Mississippi Valley State defense, sealing the victory.

Courtesy: BCU Athletics