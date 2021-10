Week 6 is here and that means conference play gets underway across the board with several intriguing games that could decide division and league races.

Jarrett Hoffman

Fayetteville State 24, Shaw 28

Winston-Salem State 17, Johnson C. Smith 10

Lincoln (PA) 3, Virginia Union 31

Bowie State 34, Chowan 28

St. Augustine’s 7, Livingstone 17

Elizabeth City State 21, Virginia State 27

South Carolina State 14, Florida A&M 24

Virginia University of Lynchburg 3, Delaware State 38

Tennessee Tech 10, North Carolina Central 21

Benedict 24, Miles 42

Lane 21, Kentucky State 24

Central State 17, Fort Valley State 21

Edward Waters 12, Albany State 42

Allen 13, Clark Atlanta 10

Erskine 9, Savannah State 38

Morehouse 27, Tuskegee 19

UAPB 21, Alabama State 20

Jackson State 41, Alabama A&M 42

Grambling State 28, Alcorn State 34

Mississippi Valley State 13, Bethune-Cookman 27

Southern 35, Texas Southern 13

North Carolina A&T 28, North Alabama 17

Hampton 14, Kennesaw State 28

Bluefield State 52, Fort Lauderdale 7

Langston 45, Texas Wesleyan 6

Kendrick Marshall

Fayetteville State 27, Shaw 21

Winston-Salem State 14, Johnson C. Smith 17

Lincoln (PA) 3, Virginia Union 21

Bowie State 27, Chowan 35

St. Augustine’s 7, Livingstone 20

Elizabeth City State 21, Virginia State 31

South Carolina State 20, Florida A&M 30

Virginia University of Lynchburg 3, Delaware State 24

Tennessee Tech 10, North Carolina Central 23

Benedict 24, Miles 26

Lane 21, Kentucky State 23

Central State 17, Fort Valley State 30

Edward Waters 12, Albany State 21

Allen 16, Clark Atlanta 13

Erskine 9, Savannah State 31

Morehouse 21, Tuskegee 19

UAPB 23, Alabama State 17

Jackson State 42, Alabama A&M 35

Grambling State 17, Alcorn State 34

Mississippi Valley State 13, Bethune-Cookman 19

Southern 35, Texas Southern 13

North Carolina A&T 23, North Alabama 17

Hampton 14, Kennesaw State 24

Bluefield State 30, Fort Lauderdale 13

Langston 33, Texas Wesleyan 12

Kenn Rashad

Fayetteville State 34, Shaw 28

Winston-Salem State 14, Johnson C. Smith 9

Lincoln (PA) 17, Virginia Union 35

Bowie State 20, Chowan 32

St. Augustine’s 14, Livingstone 27

Elizabeth City State 23, Virginia State 30

South Carolina State 34, Florida A&M 24

Virginia University of Lynchburg 7, Delaware State 49

Tennessee Tech 24, North Carolina Central 21

Benedict 31, Miles 25

Lane 27, Kentucky State 24

Central State 17, Fort Valley State 21

Edward Waters 14, Albany State 39

Allen 17, Clark Atlanta 28

Erskine 9, Savannah State 45

Morehouse 10, Tuskegee 29

UAPB 21, Alabama State 24

Jackson State 24, Alabama A&M 45

Grambling State 24, Alcorn State 17

Mississippi Valley State 24, Bethune-Cookman 21

Southern 28, Texas Southern 17

North Carolina A&T 41, North Alabama 21

Hampton 21, Kennesaw State 35

Bluefield State 36, Fort Lauderdale 9

Langston 52, Texas Wesleyan 16