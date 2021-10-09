One week after Shaw Bears’ linebacker Devon Hunt was selected to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, two more CIAA defenders have received invites to the game alongside him.

On Friday, it was announced that Fayetteville State Broncos defensive back Joshua Williams was the second CIAA selection to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Williams has been a key piece on two of the Broncos’ three teams that have made CIAA championship appearances.

His best season came in 2019 when he recorded a CIAA-high 15 passes defended including two interceptions and 13 pass breakups on his way to being named to the All-CIAA second team.

Through four games so far this season, Williams has 20 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups helping lead Fayetteville State to a 3-1 overall record.

This weekend, Devon Hunt and the Shaw Bears will clash with Joshua Williams and the Fayetteville State Broncos in a matchup that could decide the winner of the CIAA South.

The latest selection to the HBCU Legacy Bowl comes from the Winston Salem-State Rams in linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor.

Last season, Taylor was selected to the All-CIAA first team recording 85 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, an interception, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries leading the Rams to one of the top defenses in the CIAA despite finishing with a 4-6 record.

Although it has been a rough start for Winston-Salem State this season, Taylor has found ways to be effective tallying 29 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Taylor will look to get the Rams in the column when they go on the road to face the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls.