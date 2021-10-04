All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 4.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
9:00 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State
15:29 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
27:39 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
37:23 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
49:36 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
1:05:50 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:12:35 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:24:56 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:34:51 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:41:38 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:49:42 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State
SWAC scores from Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 30
Prairie View A&M 27, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
Saturday, October 2
South Carolina State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35
Grambling State 37, Alabama A&M 28
Mississippi Valley State 17, North Carolina Central 16
Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 0