All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 4.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

9:00 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State

15:29 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

27:39 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

37:23 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

49:36 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

1:05:50 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:12:35 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:24:56 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:34:51 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:41:38 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:49:42 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

SWAC scores from Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 30

Prairie View A&M 27, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

Saturday, October 2

South Carolina State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Grambling State 37, Alabama A&M 28

Mississippi Valley State 17, North Carolina Central 16

Florida A&M 28, Alabama State 0