BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference named Grambling State’s Noah Bodden, Cameron Richardson, and Garrett Urban its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Offensive/Newcomer – Bodden made his first career start at quarterback on Saturday as he helped lift Grambling State to a 37-28 home win over Alabama A&M. He went 16-of-34 in passing while throwing for 191 yards with three touchdowns. His 60-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Ross gave GSU a 31-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Defensive – Richardson played a significant part in helping lead Grambling State past Alabama A&M on Saturday. His fumble recovery for the scoop and score capped a 24-point second quarter for the Tigers. Richardson’s interception late in the game helped set up Garret Urban’s successful field goal attempt which subsequently sealed the game for the Tigers.

Specialist – Urban connected on three field goals attempts of 27, 27 and 39 yards in helping lead Grambling State to a win over Alabama A&M this past weekend. His 27-yard field with 43 seconds remaining sealed the game against the Bulldogs. In addition, Urban went 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts tallying a total of 13 points in the game.

Courtesy: SWAC