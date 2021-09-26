Grambling State lost to Prairie View A&M 24-10 in Saturday’s State Fair Classic football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Prairie View win marked the program’s fourth consecutive win over GSU.

However, for the first time since 2019, the World Famed Grambling State Tiger Marching Band and the Marching Storm of Prairie View A&M had a chance to do battle at halftime.

Below are the halftime performances of both bands. Take a look at both shows, and then vote in our poll below.

Grambling State

Prairie View A&M

This poll will close Tuesday (Sept. 28) at 11:59 p.m.