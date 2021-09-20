Despite overtures and speculation that Deion Sanders should be a candidate for a Power Five job in the future, the Jackson State head coach said Monday that he remains committed to his current circumstance.

Sanders’ name has been connected to Florida State — a school where he starred as a college player — amid a 0-2 start by the Seminoles under second-year coach Mike Norvell.

Fox Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush suggested that USC look to Sanders to return USC to its greatness,”

On Monday, though, Sanders said while flattered by the national praise, he sole focus in JSU football at the moment.

“If I believe that they all clapping, I believe when they all booing, if it’s for a reason. I don’t get into that, man,” Sanders said during SWAC coaches media availability. “I’m so darn tunnel vision and focused and locked in on what we’re trying to accomplish here at Jackson State. That’s who I am, that’s what I am, that’s how I get down. That’s how I’ve been successful, being able to lock-in — focus on what’s at hand.”

Sanders said he is enjoying coaching his two sons — freshman starting quarterback Sheduer Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders — and building what is developing into a formidable program.

“I’m thankful that Reggie mentioned me. I’m thankful that he thought as much of our friendship that I could be a candidate or whatever. I’m appreciative of that. But I’m locked in.”