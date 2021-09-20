NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week. Norfolk State defensive end Chris Myers was named Defensive Player of the Week and teammate J.J. Davis was named Rookie of the Week. Norfolk State’s Colby Byrd was named Offensive Lineman of the Week, and picking up Specialist of the Week honors was North Carolina Central’s Adrian Olivo.

Carter (QB, 6-0, 175, r-Sr., Richmond, Va.) tied Norfolk State’s Division I program record with five touchdown passes against Elizabeth City State, passing for 353 yards and completing 23 of his 30 passes (76.7 percent). He accounted for 381 total yards as the Spartans set new program records for points and total yards in a single game.

Myers (DE, 6-6, 245, r-Sr., LaVergne, Tenn.) recorded two of Norfolk State’s eight sacks against Elizabeth City State for a total of 15 yards. He was also key in holding the Vikings to negative-49 yards rushing.

Davis (RB, 5-9, 179, r-Fr., Cincinnati, Ohio) rushed eight times for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Elizabeth City State – including a 72-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

Also read: MEAC announces football Players of the Week honors for Week 2

Byrd (C, 6-3, 290, r-Jr., Virginia Beach, Va.) graded out at 97 percent against Elizabeth City State, committing no penalties and giving up no sacks in helping the Spartans rack up a single-game record 675 yards of total offense.

Olivo (K, 5-10, 160, So., Plant City, Fla.) kicked a pair of field goals in helping the Eagles come back for the win against Winston-Salem State, including a career-long 43-yarder in the third quarter.

Other Top Performers

Quinton Williams (Howard) threw for a career-high 357 yards and three touchdowns against Hampton.

Elijah Williams (Morgan State) had 11 tackles and 2.0 TFL at Sacred Heart.

Josh Nardone (Norfolk State) was 9-for-9 in extra points against Elizabeth City State, a single-game program Div. I record.

Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central) had five pancake blocks and didn’t yield a sack against Winston-Salem State.

Latrell Collier (North Carolina Central) rushed for 53 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the Eagles’ win over Winston-Salem State.

Walker Harris (North Carolina Central) was 5-for-5 through the air in the Eagles’ game-winning drive against Winston-Salem State.

Quantrez Mansfield (North Carolina Central) recorded six tackles, including two for loss, against Winston-Salem State.

Corey Fields, Jr. (South Carolina State) threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico State.

Dyson Roberts (South Carolina State) averaged 46.0 yards per punt against New Mexico State, including a long of 58 yards.

Courtesy: MEAC