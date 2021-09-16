MONTGOMERY Ala. – Alabama State University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced plans for renovations to the University’s track at the Houston Markham Complex.

ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., said the track renovations are part of overall efforts to improve campus buildings and facilities.

“The track is one of a number of areas that fall into the category of deferred maintenance on ASU’s campus,” Ross said. “Since my tenure began in 2017, we have worked systematically to provide upgrades campus-wide. The track has always been a priority for the Division of Facilities Management and Operations, led by Vice President Donald Dotson.

“Now, we are proud to announce that we have identified funding and developed plans to renovate the track in such a way that is representative of the phenomenal accomplishments of our student-athletes and coach Ritchie Beene.”

The renovations will be beneficial to the track and field program, which has garnered numerous consecutive SWAC championships over the years. The track will feature eight lanes and also an area for jumps (high) at the west end of the facility.

“The renovations to our track and field complex are a testament to the commitment of Dr. Ross and our leadership to the student-athlete experience and the University community,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable said. “The state-of-the-art track will further enhance our tremendous on-campus athletic facilities.

“Our track and field program is one of the most successful programs in the nation. The renovations of this facility will provide an opportunity for coach Ritchie Beene and his staff to continue to train at a high level, as well as provide an opportunity to attract top talent from around the country.”

The Alabama State track and field /cross country program has been one of the best in the country under Beene’s leadership. The Hornets have won 40 conference championships under its current head coach, including the last 11 outdoor championships on the women’s side and the 2019 men’s outdoor championship. Since 1976, Alabama State has captured 55 conference championships overall for the track program.

“I am excited,” Beene said. “I am motivated by what the renovations can do for our program moving forward. The student-athletes are excited, and the improvements are going to elevate recruiting for track and field, and cross country programs to the next level. There are some things we have to get done, but that is part of the process. That is part of the reason you sign up as a coach, and I am excited about the track upgrades. They will not only help us get some things done on a regional and national level, but also to get young kids from the community involved in track and field.”