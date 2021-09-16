If Eddie George had his way, a future Major League Baseball franchise would have a home on an HBCU campus.

The Nashville-based Music City Baseball agreed to explore the possibility of constructing a stadium on the campus of Tennessee State with the goal of attracting a professional baseball organization, The Tennessean reported.

George, who is in his first season as head football coach at TSU, had pushed for the idea.

“Eddie has been my partner as the real estate advisor as long as we’ve been evaluating sites, and when Eddie made his commitment (to be TSU’s football coach) and TSU made its’ commitment to Eddie, it just really opened our eyes and made the connection obvious,” Music City Baseball executive director John Loar told The Tennessean on Wednesday.

Loar said the stadium could include expansion of TSU’s student housing, along with research, development and other educational opportunities, the newspaper reported.

“The opportunity to preserve history by creating history is really important to us,” Loar said. “The connection we have with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the fact that TSU is a historical(ly) black college and university-led us to ask does this makes sense for the community, does it makes sense for TSU, does it make sense for us?”