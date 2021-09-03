The first full slate of weekend HBCU football games begins Saturday with a host of matchups stretching from the FCS all the way to Division II.
There are some intriguing matchups in Week 1 highlighted by early rivalry contests, FBS/HBCU tilts, and a pair of classics that are among the most anticipated in recent years.
HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and contributor Jarrett Hoffman have labored over scouting reports, film, and all the important individual matchups to provide expert picks for Labor Day weekend.
JARRETT HOFFMAN
Saturday, Sept. 4
St Augustine’s 7, Tusculum 38
Clark Atlanta 24, Livingstone 6
Fayetteville State 35, Elizabeth City State 3
Bowie State 27, Delaware State 24
Lincoln (PA) 0, Lock Haven 28
Virginia State 21, Lenoir-Rhyne 45
Virginia Union 27, Hampton 13
Howard 10, Richmond 34
Morgan State 7, Towson 14
South Carolina State 14, Alabama A&M 24
Norfolk State 28, Toledo 52
Miles 24, Alabama State 17
Lane 17, UAPB 44
Allen 7, Benedict 9
Savannah State 13, Valdosta State 35
Morehouse 20, West Alabama 35
Southern 42, Troy 38
Prairie View A&M 26, Texas Southern 14
Bethune-Cookman 13, UTEP 35
North Carolina A&T 38, Furman 12
Sunday, Sept. 5
Tuskegee 13, Fort Valley State 14
Jackson State 28, Florida A&M 31
Grambling State 24, Tennessee State 6
KENN RASHAD
Saturday, Sept. 4
St Augustine’s 10, Tusculum 42
Clark Atlanta 28, Livingstone 17
Fayetteville State 42, Elizabeth City State 13
Bowie State 28, Delaware State 31
Lincoln (PA) 10, Lock Haven 34
Virginia State 38, Lenoir-Rhyne 28
Virginia Union 21, Hampton 24
Howard 17, Richmond 55
Morgan State 17, Towson 24
South Carolina State 17, Alabama A&M 42
Norfolk State 21, Toledo 42
Miles 27, Alabama State 28
Lane 10, UAPB 32
Allen 10, Benedict 14
Savannah State 31, Valdosta State 34
Morehouse 17, West Alabama 45
Southern 24, Troy 49
Prairie View A&M 31, Texas Southern 17
Bethune-Cookman 20, UTEP 42
North Carolina A&T 31, Furman 14
Sunday, Sept. 5
Tuskegee 17, Fort Valley State 7
Jackson State 32, Florida A&M 34
Grambling State 24, Tennessee State 10
KENDRICK MARSHALL
Saturday, Sept. 4
St Augustine’s 10, Tusculum 28
Clark Atlanta 27, Livingstone 8
Fayetteville State 31, Elizabeth City State 6
Bowie State 27, Delaware State 21
Lincoln (PA) 9, Lock Haven 28
Virginia State 20, Lenoir-Rhyne 30
Virginia Union 19, Hampton 14
Howard 10, Richmond 28
Morgan State 10, Towson 16
South Carolina State 20, Alabama A&M 42
Norfolk State 20, Toledo 37
Miles 17, Alabama State 27
Lane 14, UAPB 33
Allen 7, Benedict 17
Savannah State 19, Valdosta State 27
Morehouse 14, West Alabama 29
Southern 31, Troy 41
Prairie View A&M 42, Texas Southern 21
Bethune-Cookman 10, UTEP 35
North Carolina A&T 20, Furman 13
Sunday, Sept. 5
Tuskegee 13, Fort Valley State 21
Jackson State 35, Florida A&M 20
Grambling State 24, Tennessee State 13