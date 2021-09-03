The first full slate of weekend HBCU football games begins Saturday with a host of matchups stretching from the FCS all the way to Division II.

There are some intriguing matchups in Week 1 highlighted by early rivalry contests, FBS/HBCU tilts, and a pair of classics that are among the most anticipated in recent years.

HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and contributor Jarrett Hoffman have labored over scouting reports, film, and all the important individual matchups to provide expert picks for Labor Day weekend.

JARRETT HOFFMAN

Saturday, Sept. 4

St Augustine’s 7, Tusculum 38

Clark Atlanta 24, Livingstone 6

Fayetteville State 35, Elizabeth City State 3

Bowie State 27, Delaware State 24

Lincoln (PA) 0, Lock Haven 28

Virginia State 21, Lenoir-Rhyne 45

Virginia Union 27, Hampton 13

Howard 10, Richmond 34

Morgan State 7, Towson 14

South Carolina State 14, Alabama A&M 24

Norfolk State 28, Toledo 52

Miles 24, Alabama State 17

Lane 17, UAPB 44

Allen 7, Benedict 9

Savannah State 13, Valdosta State 35

Morehouse 20, West Alabama 35

Southern 42, Troy 38

Prairie View A&M 26, Texas Southern 14

Bethune-Cookman 13, UTEP 35

North Carolina A&T 38, Furman 12



Sunday, Sept. 5

Tuskegee 13, Fort Valley State 14

Jackson State 28, Florida A&M 31

Grambling State 24, Tennessee State 6

KENN RASHAD

Saturday, Sept. 4

St Augustine’s 10, Tusculum 42

Clark Atlanta 28, Livingstone 17

Fayetteville State 42, Elizabeth City State 13

Bowie State 28, Delaware State 31

Lincoln (PA) 10, Lock Haven 34

Virginia State 38, Lenoir-Rhyne 28

Virginia Union 21, Hampton 24

Howard 17, Richmond 55

Morgan State 17, Towson 24

South Carolina State 17, Alabama A&M 42

Norfolk State 21, Toledo 42

Miles 27, Alabama State 28

Lane 10, UAPB 32

Allen 10, Benedict 14

Savannah State 31, Valdosta State 34

Morehouse 17, West Alabama 45

Southern 24, Troy 49

Prairie View A&M 31, Texas Southern 17

Bethune-Cookman 20, UTEP 42

North Carolina A&T 31, Furman 14

Sunday, Sept. 5

Tuskegee 17, Fort Valley State 7

Jackson State 32, Florida A&M 34

Grambling State 24, Tennessee State 10

KENDRICK MARSHALL

Saturday, Sept. 4

St Augustine’s 10, Tusculum 28

Clark Atlanta 27, Livingstone 8

Fayetteville State 31, Elizabeth City State 6

Bowie State 27, Delaware State 21

Lincoln (PA) 9, Lock Haven 28

Virginia State 20, Lenoir-Rhyne 30

Virginia Union 19, Hampton 14

Howard 10, Richmond 28

Morgan State 10, Towson 16

South Carolina State 20, Alabama A&M 42

Norfolk State 20, Toledo 37

Miles 17, Alabama State 27

Lane 14, UAPB 33

Allen 7, Benedict 17

Savannah State 19, Valdosta State 27

Morehouse 14, West Alabama 29

Southern 31, Troy 41

Prairie View A&M 42, Texas Southern 21

Bethune-Cookman 10, UTEP 35

North Carolina A&T 20, Furman 13

Sunday, Sept. 5

Tuskegee 13, Fort Valley State 21

Jackson State 35, Florida A&M 20

Grambling State 24, Tennessee State 13