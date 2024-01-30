You might also like

Bethune-Cookman was able to pick up its seventh home win of the season after a 66-58 over Alcorn State.

Despite outplaying the Wildcats for the majority of the first quarter, Alcorn State led 18-15 lead at the end of the period.

B-CU turned up the defensive heat on the Braves in the second quarter, forcing six more turnovers, limiting Alcorn to just 3-15 from the floor in a quarter in which they scored nine points. The Wildcats ended the first half on a 13-0 run that gave them a 37-24 lead heading into halftime.

After a jumper from Karianna Woods stretched the B-CU lead to 43-24, Alcorn’s 11-0 run trimmed the advantage to 43-35 at the 4:58 mark of the second quarter.

A Destiny Brown free throw pulled Alcorn within seven at 43-36 with 3:36 left in the frame. However, back-to-back baskets from Chantelle McDonald and Kayla White pushed the lead back to double digits.

Alcorn State sliced Betune-Cookman advantage to seven points but could not draw any closer.

Kayla White led four Wildcats in double figures with 15 points. Karianna Wood scored 14 points and dished seven assists; Chantelle McDonald and D’Shantae Edwards chipped in 10.

In a losing effort, Destiny Brown paced the Lady Braves with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Zy’Nia White, the only other double-figure scorer, added 14 points and four rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman (13-7, 4-3 SWAC) returns to action on February 3 when they head to Montgomery to face Alabama State; tip-off for that matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Alcorn (4-14, 2-5 SWAC) will look to get back in the win column in their next game, a 1 p.m. home matchup against Southern.