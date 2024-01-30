You might also like

Using a stifling defense that held Grambling State under 30 percent from the field, Arkansas-Pine Bluff knocked off the Tigers 56-49 on Monday.

After Arianna Mosley’s jumper gave the Tigers a 9-6 lead, the Golden Lions answered with a 6-0 spurt that pushed them in front 12-9. UAPB would never trail again.

The Golden Lions again pushed their advantage to double figures, opening up a 41-29 lead on a 3-pointer from Kaila Walker.

Once again, Grambling responded with a 10-0 run to trim the deficit to 41-39. Grambling tied the game on three occasions in the second half before UAPB ended the contest on a 9-2 spurt to claim the win.

Zaay Green led three Golden Lions in double figures with 14 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Kalia Walker scored 11 points, and Jelissa Reese chipped in 10 points of her own.

Anijah Grant was Grambling’s sole double-figure scorer with 11 points and also pulled in 17 rebounds.

With the win, UAPB pulls into a tie for second in the SWAC with Grambling at 5-2.