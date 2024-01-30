You might also like

Jeremiah Kendall scored 19 points and had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left, Byron Joshua added two free throws with two seconds remaining and Alcorn State rallied for a 70-67 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night in a nationally televised game.

Kendall added six rebounds for the Braves (5-15, 4-3 SWAC). Joshua scored 13 with seven assists. Jalen Hawkins hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points.

Zion Harmon led the way for the Wildcats (9-11, 4-3) with 23 points, six assists and two steals. Jakobi Heady had 15 points and Reggie Ward Jr. scored 11 and blocked two shots.