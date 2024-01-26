You might also like

Dawson Odums went out to SWAC territory to find his next offensive coordinator.

Jason Phillips, who was the co-offensive coordinator at Alcorn State, is expected to be the play-caller at Norfolk State, according to a report by Football Scoop.

“Sources said that Norfolk swooped in to hire Phillips as additional NCAA programs also sought to hire him away from a transitioning Alcorn program, which last month saw (Fred) McNair leave and school officials promote Cedric Thomas from defensive coordinator to head coach,” John Brice wrote.

Prior to Alcorn State, Phillips served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He was also an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at Troy, in addition to assistant jobs at Southwest Mississippi Community College, St. Joseph’s College, and Knox Central High School in Tennessee.