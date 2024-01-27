You might also like

Howard All-MEAC offensive lineman Anim Dankwah has been invited to the NFL Combine.

The 6-foot-8, 363-pound lineman figures to be an intriguing prospect during the series of postseason scouting-based all-star games and workouts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dankwah, who was named All-MEAC First Team offense in 2022 and 2023, is also expected to be at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

