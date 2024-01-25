You might also like

The Lincoln University Lions men’s basketball team pulled out a 65-64 victory over the Elizabeth City State University Vikings on Wednesday evening thanks to a buzzer-beater by forward Peter Sorber.

With 0.1 seconds to go, Peter Sorber wins it for Lincoln 65-64 over Elizabeth City State after a crazy final sequence! pic.twitter.com/c8qAQuWrfI — NCAA D2 Buzzer Beaters (@D2BuzzerBeaters) January 25, 2024

The junior finished the game with 13 points on what was a memorable night for Lincoln and Sober.