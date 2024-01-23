You might also like

One of the last remaining HBCU football head coach jobs still vacant is close to being filled.

Benedict College, which has been without a permanent coach since Chennis Berry left for FCS South Carolina State, announced Tuesday the school would introduce his replacement at a press conference on Thursday.

Berry, who was 27-7 in three seasons at Benedict, led the Tigers to back-to-back Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships in 2022 and 2023, the first two titles in program history.

Benedict did not disclose the identity of the program’s new coach. Running backs coach DaVon Smith has been working in the role of interim head coach since Jan. 6.