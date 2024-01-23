You might also like

Miya Crump dropped 17 points while adding four rebounds and two steals to her stat line as the Jackson State women’s basketball team defeated Texas Southern 75-50 win against the Tigers at home Monday.

The Tigers’ three players score in double figures, led by Miya Crump. Andriana Avent added 13 points off of the bench, and Ti’lan Boler helped out with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Led by Hayleigh Breland’s four offensive rebounds, Jackson State did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 19 boards that resulted in 20 second-chance points.

Jackson State’s defense held Texas Southern to only 31.4 percent shooting from the field, including 20.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jackson State (10-6, 5-0) fell behind 15-8 just before going on a 5-0 run with 2:42 left in the first quarter to narrow its deficit to 15-13, a score that would hold for the rest of the period.

WATCH: @GoJSUTigersWBB improves to 5⃣-0⃣ in the SWAC with 75-50 win over Texas Southern. @hayleigh_02 dropping dimes for the Tigers these highlights. Miya Crump with 17 to lead the Tigers. @CoachTReed visit FAMU and Bethune-Cookman this weekend @GoJSUTigers pic.twitter.com/U0r1KICCHD — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) January 23, 2024

JSU fought back to tie the game at 17-17 before going on a 9-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Breland, to take a 26-17 lead.

The JSU Tigers proceeded to tack on six points to that lead and enjoyed a 36-21 advantage heading into halftime.

Jackson State continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Ti’Ian Boler, to expand its lead further to 47-29 with 4:11 to go in the third.

Tigers held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 56-38 edge.

Jackson State played well near the basket, scoring 12 of its 20 points in the paint. Jackson State started tacking on points in the fourth almost immediately, going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Crump’s layup, to grow the lead to 63-38 with 7:29 to go in the contest.

The Tigers held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 75-50 win. Jackson State got a boost from its bench in the period, with non-starters scoring seven of its 19 total points.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics