Florida A&M has a lot of people with a vested interest in their current head football coaching vacancy.

Add one more prime observer to the list.

On a recent Instagram post from ESPN culture website Andscape, Jackson State-turned-Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders suggested that he would be willing to help Florida A&M, which shares the same city as his college stomping grounds Florida State, find qualified candidates to replace Willie Simmons.

Simmons, who led the Rattlers to the program’s first SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl win, accepted the running backs’ coach position at Duke.

Sanders wrote under Andscape’s post about the Rattlers’ hiring a search firm to assist with filling the vacancy, “I can help. I got a Rolodex with qualified and capable coaches who would understand the Challenges & Culture.”

Sanders in the past has mentioned names for open HBCU coaching positions, including Corey Fuller, who served as interim head coach at FAMU during the 2014 season.

The Colorado coach might be in the giving mood after he enticed FAMU ace recruiter Devin Rispress to leave the Rattlers football program for Boulder.

