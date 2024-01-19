You might also like

You might also like

Prairie View A&M defensive end Myles McHaney IV was invited to the 2024 NFL HBCU Combine.

The Macomb, MI native announced his invitation to the showcase in an X post that reads, “ I have officially been invited to the 2024 NFL HBCU Combine. I am looking forward to showcasing my abilities. Praise Be To God”

I have officially been invited to the 2024 NFL HBCU Combine I am looking forward to showcasing my abilities Praise Be To God🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/8ZcX5mddx6 — ☥ Myles McHaney IV (@myles_mchaney) January 19, 2024

McHaney IV was an Honorable-Mention All-Macomb County selection as a senior at L’Anse Creuse North (Macomb, Michigan) and would start his college football journey at Youngstown State.

Following his redshirt freshman season, McHaney headed to Upper Iowa University, where he appeared in eight games, recording 20 tackles (15 solo), 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles. He then arrived at Prairie View, participating in 21 contests, compiling 48 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and a defensed pass.

Started in 2022, The HBCU NFL Combine is a showcase specifically for players who have declared for the NFL Draft and attended an HBCU.

The 2024 iteration will take place on Feb. 19 at the New Orleans Saints practice facility.