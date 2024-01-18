Southern University revealed the 2024 football schedule on Wednesday night. The 12-game schedule features a trip to a Southland opponent, two classic games, and an eight-game Southwestern Athletic Conference slate.
Southern, which went 6-5 overall last season and 5-3 in SWAC play, begins the 2024 season on the road as the Jaguars visit McNeese State (Aug 31). This will be the fourth meeting of all time between SU and the Cowboys.
SU returns to the friendly confines of A.W. Mumford Stadium and Pete Richardson Field as Savannah State comes to town for the seventh annual Pete Richardson Classic (Sept. 7). This will be the first meeting between the Jaguars and Tigers.
The Blue and Gold will hit the road for their next two games, starting with a trip to Jackson State (Sept. 14) and opening conference play at Prairie View (Sept. 21).
After an open week, the Jaguars return home and host Nicholls State (Oct. 5). This will be the twentieth meeting between the Jaguars and Colonels.
The Jaguars will then head west down Interstate 10 as they visit Texas Southern (Oct. 12) before playing host to Alcorn State for Homecoming on (Oct. 19). Concluding the month of October, Southern will travel to Tallahassee, FL, as they take on HBCU National Champion Florida A&M (Oct. 26).
Southern opens the month of November on the road as they travel to Alabama A&M (Nov. 2) before hosting their final two home games. The Jaguars will host Bethune Cookman (Nov. 9) and Senior Day (Nov. 16) as Arkansas Pine Bluff visits A.W. Mumford Stadium.
After an open week, the Jaguars play their final neutral-site game in the 51st annual Bayou Classic against rival Grambling State (Nov. 30).
2024 Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at McNeese State, TBA
Lake Charles, LA | Cowboy Stadium
Last Meeting: L, 31-24, 9/18/2021 | Series Record: 0-3
Sept. 7: vs. SAVANNAH STATE, 6:00 PM
A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field / Pete Richardson Classic
First Meeting
Sept. 14: at Jackson State, TBA
Jackson, MS | Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
Last Meeting: L, 27-14, 9/9/2023 | Series Record: 35-33
Sept. 21: at Prairie View*, TBA
Prairie View, TX | Panther Stadium
Last Meeting: L, 27-21, 11/11/2023 | Series Record: 49-22
Sept. 28: Open Week
Oct. 5: vs. NICHOLLS STATE, 6:00 PM
A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field
Last Meeting: L, 21-13, 9/28/2002 | Series Record: 6-13
Oct. 12: at Texas Southern*, TBA
Houston, TX |
Last Meeting: W, 23-17, 10/28/2023 | Series Record: 48-22-4
Oct. 19: vs. ALCORN STATE*, 4:00 PM
HOMECOMING
A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field
Last Meeting: L, 44-21, 11/4/2023 | Series Record: 27-41-2
Oct. 26: at Florida A&M*, TBA
Tallahassee, FL | Bragg Memorial Stadium
Last Meeting: L, 26-19, 10/7/2023 | Series Record: 23-37-1
Nov. 2: at Alabama A&M*, TBA
Huntsville, AL | Louis Crews Stadium
Last Meeting: W, 20-10, 9/16/2023 | Series Record: 13-6
Nov. 9: vs. BETHUNE COOKMAN*, 2:00 PM
A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field
Last Meeting: W, 28-18, 10/21/2023 | Series Record: 6-0
Nov. 16: ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF*, 2:00 PM
A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field
Last Meeting: W, 28-18, 10/21/2023 | Series Record: 6-0
Nov. 23: Open Week
Nov. 30: vs. Grambling State*, 1:00 PM
51st Annual Bayou Classic
New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Last Meeting: W, 27-22, 11/25/2023 | Series Record: 26-24 (Bayou Classic), Overall 41-34
Courtesy: Southern Athletics
