Southern University revealed the 2024 football schedule on Wednesday night. The 12-game schedule features a trip to a Southland opponent, two classic games, and an eight-game Southwestern Athletic Conference slate.

Southern, which went 6-5 overall last season and 5-3 in SWAC play, begins the 2024 season on the road as the Jaguars visit McNeese State (Aug 31). This will be the fourth meeting of all time between SU and the Cowboys.

SU returns to the friendly confines of A.W. Mumford Stadium and Pete Richardson Field as Savannah State comes to town for the seventh annual Pete Richardson Classic (Sept. 7). This will be the first meeting between the Jaguars and Tigers.

The Blue and Gold will hit the road for their next two games, starting with a trip to Jackson State (Sept. 14) and opening conference play at Prairie View (Sept. 21).

After an open week, the Jaguars return home and host Nicholls State (Oct. 5). This will be the twentieth meeting between the Jaguars and Colonels.

The Jaguars will then head west down Interstate 10 as they visit Texas Southern (Oct. 12) before playing host to Alcorn State for Homecoming on (Oct. 19). Concluding the month of October, Southern will travel to Tallahassee, FL, as they take on HBCU National Champion Florida A&M (Oct. 26).

Southern opens the month of November on the road as they travel to Alabama A&M (Nov. 2) before hosting their final two home games. The Jaguars will host Bethune Cookman (Nov. 9) and Senior Day (Nov. 16) as Arkansas Pine Bluff visits A.W. Mumford Stadium.

After an open week, the Jaguars play their final neutral-site game in the 51st annual Bayou Classic against rival Grambling State (Nov. 30).

2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31: at McNeese State, TBA

Lake Charles, LA | Cowboy Stadium

Last Meeting: L, 31-24, 9/18/2021 | Series Record: 0-3

Sept. 7: vs. SAVANNAH STATE, 6:00 PM

A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field / Pete Richardson Classic

First Meeting

Sept. 14: at Jackson State, TBA

Jackson, MS | Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Last Meeting: L, 27-14, 9/9/2023 | Series Record: 35-33

Sept. 21: at Prairie View*, TBA

Prairie View, TX | Panther Stadium

Last Meeting: L, 27-21, 11/11/2023 | Series Record: 49-22

Sept. 28: Open Week

Oct. 5: vs. NICHOLLS STATE, 6:00 PM

A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field

Last Meeting: L, 21-13, 9/28/2002 | Series Record: 6-13

Oct. 12: at Texas Southern*, TBA

Houston, TX |

Last Meeting: W, 23-17, 10/28/2023 | Series Record: 48-22-4

Oct. 19: vs. ALCORN STATE*, 4:00 PM

HOMECOMING

A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field

Last Meeting: L, 44-21, 11/4/2023 | Series Record: 27-41-2

Oct. 26: at Florida A&M*, TBA

Tallahassee, FL | Bragg Memorial Stadium

Last Meeting: L, 26-19, 10/7/2023 | Series Record: 23-37-1

Nov. 2: at Alabama A&M*, TBA

Huntsville, AL | Louis Crews Stadium

Last Meeting: W, 20-10, 9/16/2023 | Series Record: 13-6

Nov. 9: vs. BETHUNE COOKMAN*, 2:00 PM

A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field

Last Meeting: W, 28-18, 10/21/2023 | Series Record: 6-0

Nov. 16: ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF*, 2:00 PM

A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field

Last Meeting: W, 28-18, 10/21/2023 | Series Record: 6-0

Nov. 23: Open Week

Nov. 30: vs. Grambling State*, 1:00 PM

51st Annual Bayou Classic

New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Last Meeting: W, 27-22, 11/25/2023 | Series Record: 26-24 (Bayou Classic), Overall 41-34

Courtesy: Southern Athletics