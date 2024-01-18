You might also like

On a fridge night in Greensboro, Landon Glasper was on fire from the floor for North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

Glasper poured in a career-high 35 points, including 11 in the second half, to lead the Aggies to a 72-65 win over Northeastern in a CAA matchup.

Camian Shell scored 12 points for the Aggies. Jalal McKie chipped in 11 points for the Aggies, which have won its second consecutive game.



The contest was played in the backdrop of classes being canceled on Thursday after North Carolina A&T was affected due to weather-related damage to its heating system. Nearly 1,800 students were displaced as a result, but the school worked to find accommodations for those who remained on campus. As of 10 p.m., the university announced on its website that the heating system had been restored.

Glasper finished his night by going 15-for-15 from the foul line and went 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.