North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard is declaring for the NFL Draft.

The Eagles signal caller announced his intent to take his talents to the next level via a social media post on Sunday.

‘With God leading the way, I will be chasing a lifelong dream of playing professional football,” he wrote on Twitter. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I’m excited for the challenges and opportunities that await.”

Richard is a two-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year (2022 and 2023, who led the conference with 2,177 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. His 18 rushing touchdowns are both single-season records, as the 117 total touchdowns (73 passing, 44 rushing) are the most in school history.

In 2022, Richard led the MEAC in passing with 2,661 yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also led the Eagles to the MEAC crown as well as the Celebration Bowl win in 2022.

The highly decorated signal caller leaves NC Central as a 13-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Week, three-time All-MEAC performer, two-time MEAC Rookie of the Week, and just the second player in school history to amass over 10,000 yards of total offense, with 11,048 career yards.