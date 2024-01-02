In a decisive display of dominance, Grambling asserted itself by securing an impressive victory against The College of Biblical Studies, ending with a commanding score of 159-18 in their latest matchup.

Throughout the game, Grambling maintained an overwhelming offensive front, led by Arianna Mosley with a notable 27 points, 6 steals, and 5 rebounds. The team showcased remarkable depth with players like Kahia Warmsley, who notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Amanda Blake and DeMya Young, both contributed 15 points, respectively.

On the opposing side, Alyssa Lowe emerged as the top scorer for the College of Biblical Studies with 8 points. However, the team faced substantial challenges, shooting at an 18.6% efficiency rate from the field and struggling to counter Grambling’s offensive onslaught.

Grambling’s performance was characterized by impressive shooting statistics, hitting 58.8% from the field and capitalizing on scoring opportunities with a 20.8% three-point efficiency. The team demonstrated their dominance, amassing an astounding 122 points in the paint and displaying swift fast breaks, securing 69 points.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Grambling with a new record in points scored in a single game and a New Division 1 record in margin of victory across Division I basketball.

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics