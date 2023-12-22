The offseason is officially underway in HBCU football with the early signing period.
Here are the HBCUs that had the best day re-tooling their rosters this week.
Honorable mention:
Delaware State arguably had the most impressive individual signing adding former five-star quarterback recruit D’Wan Mathis in what could potentially be a game-changing pickup for the team.
5. Morgan State
Notable signing: Bowie State DB Jadon Carter
Head coach Damon Wilson is putting together a team he hopes to be a future contender. Of his 15 acquisitions, his biggest comes from his previous stop in former two-time All-CIAA defensive back Jadon Carter.
4. Alcorn State
Notable signings: 3-star QB Christopher Martin, Tuskegee DB Zelly Aldridge
As the Alcorn State Braves begin a new era under head coach Cedric Thomas, they welcome in a signing class that could help propel them back into championship contention. The Braves picked up nine players, including two FBS transfers and three-star quarterback Christopher Martin. Alcorn also acquired Division II HBCU transfers Zelly Aldridge and Samuel Edison.
3. Alabama State
Notable signings: 3-star LB Ethan Johnson, 3-star RB Ashton Ashford
The Alabama State Hornets re-tooled their roster with a load of top recruits. Of the Hornets’ 17 total signings, six of them were rated three stars, all of whom are incoming freshmen.
2. Jackson State
Notable signings: 3-star ATH Travis Terrell, 3-star RB Kobe Boykin, 3-star OL Devin Love
Recruiting has never been a problem for the Jackson State Tigers, who reeled in the largest signing day class of all SWAC teams. The Tigers added 21 new signings, including four three-star recruits in the 2024 high school class. JSU’s signing class also includes three FBS transfers on the defensive side of the ball.
1. Florida A&M
Notable signings: 5-star DB Demorie Tate, 3-star TE Sage Ennis, 3-star DB Jaylen Neal
It’s safe to say Florida A&M is not satisfied with just one Celebration Bowl championship. Willie Simmons and his staff recruited a class that could keep the Rattlers on top for years to come. The biggest signing comes in five-star defensive back Demorie Tate from Florida State. He is one of three Power Five transfers to sign with the Rattlers.
