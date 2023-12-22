While the Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought battle to Ole Miss on Thursday, the relationship between the HBCU and its SEC coach has never been stronger.

Ole Miss is led by head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who is a graduate of UAPB and former assistant coach. McPhee-McCuin, in her sixth season as head coach, has made contributions to the program that have not gone unnoticed by Golden Lions head coach Dawn Thornton.

“Coach Yo[lett] is more than a friend to me, she’s a sister,” Thornton said in reference to her relationship with McPhee-McCuin. “I couldn’t be more thankful to have someone as dear to me to support this women’s basketball program. She’s a major donor.

Thornton revealed that McPhee-McCuin donated $10,000 to the program just last year.

“For her to be at an SEC school and to come back as an alum and play in Pine Bluff shows her commitment and her level of love and respect for HBCU,” said Thornton.

“A lot of coaches in the country wouldn’t dare to do it, but those who understand the importance and the significance of being able to allow their teams to see what is like being at an HBCU, things like that should never go unnoticed.”

Courtesy: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletics