Kendrick Wade landed his first significant high school recruit for Mississippi Valley State after three-star running back Joe Williams committed to the Delta Devils.

Williams, a 5-foot-10 running back from Melrose High School in Memphis, Tennessee, chose Mississippi Valley State over FBS from Tennessee, Memphis and Toledo.

He is the highest-rated recruit to commit to Mississippi Valley State and was ranked the No. 123 running back in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.