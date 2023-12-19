Kendrick Wade landed his first significant high school recruit for Mississippi Valley State after three-star running back Joe Williams committed to the Delta Devils.
Williams, a 5-foot-10 running back from Melrose High School in Memphis, Tennessee, chose Mississippi Valley State over FBS from Tennessee, Memphis and Toledo.
I’M HOME💚❤️ The Time Time Is Now #AGTG @Coach_kwade @_CoachWyatt @Rebels247 @CoachBobo_1 @johnvarlas @CSmithScout @CoachLawrencept pic.twitter.com/mffd5O8WJb
— Joe Williams (@2024Iamjoe) December 19, 2023
He is the highest-rated recruit to commit to Mississippi Valley State and was ranked the No. 123 running back in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Leave a Reply