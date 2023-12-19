Alcorn State has named Cedric Thomas its new head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Thomas, an alumnus of the university, steps in as the 22nd head coach in the program’s history.

“Alcorn State University’s commitment to our football program and student-athletes is unwavering. I am thrilled to appoint Cedric Thomas as our new head football coach,” ASU President Dr. Tracy Cooks said in a statement. “I believe he is uniquely positioned to continue our championship-winning tradition. His passion for the game, approach to leadership of our student-athletes, and vision for the future will continue to strengthen our culture of excellence as a leader in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.”

Thomas, who rejoined the Alcorn State football staff as the defensive coordinator in March 2022, has a rich history with the program. His previous roles at Alcorn included defensive back coach and defensive coordinator, during which the team achieved significant success, including four straight SWAC Eastern Division titles and back-to-back SWAC titles in 2014 and 2015.

Before his return to Alcorn, Thomas had a successful tenure as the head football coach at Mississippi Delta Community College. He served as the defensive back coach at the University of Southern Mississippi. He also had a two-year stint as the head football coach at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, his undergraduate alma mater.

“We are grateful that Coach Cedric Thomas has agreed to be our new head football coach,” stated interim athletic director Robert Raines. “Thomas brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. As an Alcorn alumnus, Coach Thomas is a familiar face to the program, having served two stints with the Braves. He aligns perfectly with our culture, has a great command of the program, rapport with our players, and is committed to sustaining a winning program centered on strong academics, community outreach, and high-character student-athletes.”

Thomas holds an Associate of Arts degree from Mississippi Delta Community College, a bachelor’s degree in recreation from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and a master’s degree in administration from Alcorn State University. He is married to Kelunda, and they have a daughter, Loegan. Thomas also has a son, Cedric Jr.

Thomas replaces former head coach Fred McNair, who recently informed the school he will accept an offer to become the next head coach at Texas Southern.